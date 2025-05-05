UPDATED: Youths Protest In Abuja, Demand VDM’s

Scores of youths have taken to the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, in protest of the arrest of a popular rights activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The protesters, who marched from the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the premises of a commercial bank where he was reportedly arrested, held placards with inscriptions such as “Release Very Dark Man,” and “Seyi Tinubu, Are You Involved?,” among others.

VDM was reported to have been arrested on May 2 by the EFCC following some petitions it received against him.

He was said to be in the custody of the EFCC as of the time of filing the report.

Confirming the arrest on X (formerly Twitter), his legal representative, Deji Adeyanju, said, “A team of policemen arrested VDM at GTB. He was arrested with his friend C Park but they left his mom alone.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime.”

In a follow-up tweet, Adeyanju added that VDM was arrested alongside a friend, identified only as C Park. ,” he said.

But the protesters, who were sighted at the Wuse area, just right after the Berger bridge, described VDM’s arrest and detention as illegal.

They also demanded transparency from the authorities as they vowed to take their grievance to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, in the Maitama district of the nation’s capital.

The arrest of the activist had also received criticisms from some prominent Nigerians.

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has on Sunday condemned the arrest of the social media influencer, saying the action was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians worried.

Obi, in a statement, explained that the manner in which Otse was arrested closely resembled an abduction, “a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements”.

He emphasised that if Nigerians began to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, “we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability”.

“This trend is not new. We must recall that even our esteemed judges, the last line of defence for justice, have suffered similar indignities in recent years. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, it is difficult to expect that ordinary citizens will feel protected under the law,” he said.

Obi added, “The backlash directed at GTBank, allegedly linked to the circumstances surrounding Mr. Otse’s arrest, has had serious reputational consequences. At a time when investor confidence is already fragile, we must do all we can to avoid actions that tarnish institutions or undermine the trust of both citizens and the international community.

“One cannot help but ask: was it impossible to invite Mr. Otse in a civil, transparent, and legal manner? Would that not have spared Nigerians, GTBank, and our national image the unnecessary shame and losses we now witness?”

‘Free My Guy,’ Davido Joins Call

Similarly, Nigerian music star, Davido, has called for the immediate release of Otse.

Davido, in a post, said, “Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does actually impact lives and people actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging, makes one want to do more for the masses. FREE MY GUY.”

The post garnered widespread support and criticism, with fans and civil rights advocates echoing the call for VDM’s release.