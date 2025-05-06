FEC Approves National Policy On Marine, Blue Economy

President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Economic Council (FEC) on Monday approved Nigeria’s 10-Year National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy for the period 2025-2034.

A statement by Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication/Spokesperson to President Tinubu, Sunday Dare, said the Policy is designed with a robust implementation plan with the goal of harnessing Nigeria’s vast marine resources to drive economic growth.

Nigeria has over 853 kilometres of coastline.

The statement added that the policy’s implementation will be financed primarily by the private sector, followed by various other sources. The statement did not mention specific sources of the funds.

The initiative, the statement said, is in line with President Tinubu’s vision of greater private investments.