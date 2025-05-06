The Oba of Lagos, His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has condemned what he described as the growing “get-rich-quick” mentality among Nigerian youths, saying that both the Bible and the Quran discourage such practices.

“The get-rich-quick syndrome is wrong and should be discouraged. Even the two holy books, the Bible and the Holy Quran, frown at it,” the monarch was quoted as saying during a courtesy visit by senior officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to his palace in Lagos.

Oba Akiolu, in a statement posted by the EFCC on its X handle on Tuesday, stressed that the obsession with wealth without hard work or integrity was fuelling cybercrime and other fraudulent activities, particularly among young people.

He, therefore, urged the EFCC not to relent in its fight to reclaim the nation’s moral fabric.

While receiving the delegation led by the acting director of the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Ahmad Ghali, the Oba pledged the full support of the traditional institution to the anti-graft agency’s anti-corruption efforts.

“Your presence here today is a mark of respect, not only to the traditional institution of Lagos but to the enduring values of integrity, justice and collaboration.

“I am pleased to receive you on this important visit and to assure you of my fatherly support and wise counsel,” he said.

Fighting Corruption

Commending the EFCC for its commitment to tackling corruption and economic crimes, the Oba described the campaign against financial criminality as a collective national responsibility.

“The fight against corruption is a task that demands the strength of institutions, the wisdom of leadership, and the unity of the people,” he said.

Earlier, Ghali expressed appreciation to the Oba for granting the royal audience and formally informed him of the recent creation of the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 located in Okotie-Eboh, Ikoyi, aimed at enhancing our capacity to combat economic and financial crimes in the region.

He acknowledged the critical role traditional rulers play in shaping societal values, and expressed concern over the rising tide of internet fraud and land-related scams in the state.

“Almost daily, the directorate is inundated with credible intelligence about alleged involvement of youths in cybercrimes across various communities. Another major concern is the growing number of land fraud cases, which now form a significant portion of our caseload,” he noted.

Appealing for support, Ghali said, “Ka’biyesi, I am counting on your support because your voice is deeply respected and carries tremendous influence.

“As a revered king and a retired super cop, you are uniquely positioned to advise us on navigating the complex terrain of economic and financial crimes and flushing out non-state actors from their hideouts.”