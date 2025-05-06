OpenAI To Buy Windsurf For About $3 Billion

OpenAI has agreed to buy artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool Windsurf for about $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal has not yet closed, the report added.

Windsurf, formerly known as Codeium, had recently been in talks with investors including General Catalyst and Kleiner Perkins, to raise funding at a $3 billion valuation, according to

It was valued at $1.25 billion last August following a $150 million funding round led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. Other investors in the company include Kleiner Perkins and Greenoaks.

The deal, which would be OpenAI’s largest acquisition to date, would complement ChatGPT’s coding capabilities. The company has been rolling out improvements in coding with the release of each of its newer models, but the competition is heating up.