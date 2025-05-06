PHOTOS: Oborevwori Visits Tinubu In Abuja, Days After Defection

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governor arrived at the State House at approximately 3:45 p.m. and thereafter had his first official engagement with the President since his recent high-profile defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before his defection, Oborevwori, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, was a key figure in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He made headlines on April 23 when he led a dramatic political shift in the state.

Alongside his predecessor, former PDP vice presidential candidate Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, Oborevwori formally joined the APC after a strategic meeting held in Asaba.

Also, members of the governor’s cabinet, local government chairmen dumped the PDP, thus making Oborovwori the first sitting Delta governor to exit the PDP since the return to democracy in 1999.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emomotimi Guwor, also crossed over to the APC along with 21 members of the House.

His defection to the ruling party comes months after speculations that he would be joining the APC.

Days after the governor and the PDP in the oil-rich state were officially received into the APC, some members of the House of Representatives from the state announced their movement into the leading party.

During the plenary on Tuesday, six of them confirmed their defection from the PDP into the APC.