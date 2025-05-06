Police Arrest Two Air Force Officers, Others In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested two personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and two civilians for their alleged involvement in the torture and death of a petrol station attendant.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to Channels Television.

The deceased, Joseph Fada, according to sources, was handed over to two Air Force personnel at a checkpoint by the manager of Albash filling station along Kaduna Airport road, one Amina Abdurrazaq, for alleged misappropriation of N335,000 from fuel sales.

Police sources said the victim was detained overnight by the Air Force officers from the 413 Force Protection Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna, where he was reportedly tortured into an unconscious state.

READ ALSO: We Have Lawful Right To Hold VDM In Custody — EFCC

He was later rushed to a local medicine store, where he died during treatment.

According to the Kaduna police spokesman, the suspects — two NAF personnel, Archibong Udoh and Ayodele Blessing — were arrested after the case was transferred from the airport division

Following the transfer of the case from the airport division, the police arrested two NAF personnel — Archibong Udoh and Ayodele Blessing, as well as the manager of Albash filling, Amina Abdurrazaq, and the owner of the medicine store.

Hassan said that the police are working in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force to ensure that justice prevails.

He, however, disclosed that the suspects have been detained to allow further investigation, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.