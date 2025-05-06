Senate Backs Adhoc Committee For National Security Summit 

The Senate has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee tasked with organising a two‑day national security summit in Abuja.

The summit is expected to include federal, state, and local governments, as well as traditional institutions, and stakeholders in the sector to develop viable solutions to the country’s persistent insecurity challenges.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, the lawmakers debated the merits of convening another security summit, noting that previous assemblies had produced summits with limited impact.

Proponents argued that fresh engagements that would bring together a wider cross‑section of stakeholders could yield new ideas, forge a unified national security framework, and equip the military with updated strategies.

Opposing lawmakers, however, cautioned that past summits had failed to translate recommendations into action, warning against repeating fruitless exercises.

But the motion scaled through, with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, directing that the ad hoc committee begin preparations immediately.

Key features of the planned summit are expected to include the participation of delegates from the federal government, all 36 State governments, and local government councils.

They include traditional rulers and community leaders to ensure grassroots perspectives, focused on emerging threats, intelligence sharing, and community‑based security models and drafting a national security action document to guide legislative and operational reforms.

Input from security experts from the domestic and International War College are also expected.