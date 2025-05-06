Senate Sets Up Committee To Oversee Rivers Administrator

The Nigerian Senate has constituted an 18-member committee tasked with overseeing the activities of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.).

This, it said, was in a bid to strengthen transparency and accountability in the state’s governance.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, was named as chairman of the committee.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during the resumption of plenary.

Akpabio highlighted the importance of the committee’s mandate, stating that its role was critical in ensuring effective legislative oversight in Rivers State.

Akpabio also hinted that the composition of the committee might be subject to review following further consultations.

Other members of the committee include Senators Adamu Aliero, Osita Izunaso, Osita Ngwu, Kaka Shehu, Aminu Abass, Tokunbo Abiru, Adeniyi Adebire, Sani Musa, Simon Lalong, Asuquo Ekpeyong, Adams Oshiomhole, Ireti Kingibe, Onyekachi, Idiat Adebule, Ide Dafinone, and Mohammed, alongside the Clerk of the Senate.

The Senate President charged the committee to commence its oversight duties without delay, stressing the urgency of their assignment.

He also reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to upholding democratic processes in Rivers State.