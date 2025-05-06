Six Delta Reps Members Dump PDP For APC

Six members of the House of Representatives from Delta State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Two Labour Party (LP) legislators also moved to the PDP.

The notices of defection were read by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker representing Ika North East/Ika South federal constituency of Delta State, Victor Nwokolo, moved from the PDP to the APC, while Julius Pondi, representing Burutu federal constituency, left the PDP for the APC.

Similarly, Thomas Ereyitomi, who represents Warri North/Warri South/Warri West federal constituency, moved from the PDP to the APC.

Nicholas Mutu, a PDP member representing Bomadi/Patani, joined the ruling party along with his Isoko North/Isoko South counterpart, Ukodhiko Jonathan.

A first-term member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, Ezechi Nnamdi, also moved from the PDP to the APC.

The member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency of Enugu, Obetta Chidi, defected from the LP to the PDP.

Dennis Agbo, who represents Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency, also moved from the LP to the PDP.