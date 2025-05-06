UCL Preview: Inter Milan, Barcelona Battle For Final Place In Feisty Showdown

It was all fireworks last week at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain, when the two teams faced off. In Milan on Tuesday night, a similar story is expected as three-time European champions, Inter Milan, host five-time winners Barcelona in an exciting second and deciding leg of their semi-final showdown in the UEFA Champions League.

In that first leg outing, a Champions League classic unfurled, one that would be etched in the minds of millions of football fans across the world. Inter Milan nosed ahead with two goals in 21 minutes, thanks to strikes from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries.

But teenage prodigy, Lamine Yamal inspired the Catalans back into the game with a tantalising solo effort. Ferran Torres thereafter levelled things up for Hansi Flick’s men. Though Dumfries netted again to put the visitors ahead, Yamm Sommer’s own goal saw the game end 3-3, leaving all to play for in Tuesday’s meeting at the San Siro, northern Italy.

Inter Vs Barcelona: Head-to-Head Report Card

Tuesday’s game will be the 18th meeting between Inter Milan and Barcelona in Europe.

Barcelona have only managed one win in their six away Champions League matches against Inter Milan. That was a 2-1 win in December 2019.

Form Guide: Barcelona

Flick will hope his team put up a better showing and do the job at the San Siro to keep their treble dreams alive, having won the Copa del Rey, and four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga race. Over the weekend, although with a reshuffled team, Barcelona fought back to win 2-1 in their last domestic clash vs relegated Real Valladolid. In the last five matches, the Spanish team’s record is: WWWDW

Barcelona have scored 40 goals in the Champions League this season, underlining their attacking firepower.

Form Guide: Inter Milan

Inter Milan, on the other hand, paraded a second-string team in their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona to catch pace with Serie A leaders Napoli, who are three points ahead in the log. For Inter’s last five games, they have this form: LLLDW.

The Italian giants are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in the Champions League and have also won nine of their last 11 semi-final outings at San Siro in European competition.

Team News: Inter Milan

Ahead of the second leg tie, Inter Milan are sweating on the fitness of star forward Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine suffered a hamstring injury in the reverse fixture last week. But the Inter Milan skipper will be desperate to play on Tuesday. Inzaghi, however, will be delighted with the return of Benjamin Pavard, who was out in the first leg. The player is expected to be in the starting lineup against Barcelona if reports in Italy are anything to go by.

Team News: Barcelona

For the Catalan giants, their situation remains a mix of good and bad news. Veteran forward Robert Lewandowski has been confirmed fit for the upcoming match in Italy. The Polish striker was sidelined for two weeks but is now included in the matchday squad. However, defender Jules Koundé will miss the match due to a hamstring injury he sustained on Thursday.

Although Marc-Andre ter Steg was between the sticks against Valladolid over the weekend, Wojciech Szczesny is tipped to man the post against Inter Milan.

Players To Watch: Barcelona

Going into the game, Inzaghi’s Inter Milan will be drawing up better plans to contain the marauding Yamal. The teenager’s showing in the first leg was a testament to his fast-rising and ascendancy into football greatness that has drawn comparison with the legendary Lionel Messi.

He has scored five goals so far in this season’s Champions League, with three assists equally to his name. Raphinha, who has been in the debates for the Ballon d’Or, will no doubt prove a handful for the home side. The Brazilian has scored 12 goals in the competition with eight assists to boot, pushing him closer to matching the record goal involvement (21) in a single Champions League campaign held by ex-Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Player to Watch: Inter Milan

But with Dumfries scoring twice and Thuram striking once in last week’s clash, Inter Milan have some lethal weapons to unleash against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

While the Italian giants parade a good home record, having been unbeaten in their last 15 games at the San Siro in the Champions League, Barcelona parade one of the most lethal attacking firepower – 40 goals in this season’s competition. And with a Yamal on show, Tuesday’s match would go down in the annals of history.