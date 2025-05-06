US Govt Offers Travel Assistance, $1,000 Stipend For Voluntary Self-Deportation

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday announced its intention to offer travel assistance, including a $1,000 stipend to be paid to illegal immigrants who agree to be deported to their home countries.

A statement by the DHS said that the stipend and assistance to facilitate travel back to their home country will be through the CBP Home App.

It said any illegal alien who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will be paid $1,000 after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.

“Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 per cent. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121.

“The first use of travel assistance has already proven successful. An illegal alien that the Biden Administration allowed into our country recently utilised the program to receive a ticket for a flight from Chicago to Honduras. Additional tickets have already been booked for this week and the following week.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.

“This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport”, the statement said, adding that illegal aliens submitting their intent to voluntarily self-deport in CBP Home will also be deprioritised for detention and removal ahead of their departure as long as they demonstrate they are making meaningful strides in completing that departure.

It said participation in CBP Home Self-Deportation may help preserve the option for an illegal alien to re-enter the United States legally in the future.”