2027 Polls: Bwala Dismisses Coalition Talks As ‘Political Hallucination’

The presidency has dismissed ongoing speculations about a surging political coalition aimed at challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement on X, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, described the narrative as nothing more than a “political hallucination.”

“To say a political coalition is surging when in fact no one is interested in it is a political hallucination,”Bwala said.

The media aide stated that there is a clear disinterest expressed by major political figures and institutions in any such alliance.

He emphasised the growing strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the party has been attracting key opposition figures, including high-profile defectors.

“The Governors’ Forum of PDP said they are not interested, the NWC of PDP said same. Peter Obi recently said he is not in any coalition talks, Labour Party people said they are not interested.

“Meanwhile in contrast, the party surging is APC; receiving defectors left, right and centre including a former vice presidential candidate of PDP in the 2023 elections. It is not a coalition, but hallucination,” Bwala added.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who emerged second in the 2023 presidential election with 6,984,520 votes, has consistently expressed his resolve to lead a formidable opposition capable of challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next electoral cycle.

President Bola Tinubu’s path to a second term appears increasingly fraught, with mounting opposition not only from rival parties but also from disenchanted figures within the APC.

Notable among these are former Attorney General Abubakar Malami and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Also, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai recently renounced his APC membership, criticised the Tinubu administration, and joined the Social Democratic Party.

He has since called on like-minded Nigerians to unite in ousting the APC in 2027.