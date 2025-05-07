Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Arraigns Mercy Chinwo’s Ex-Manager

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the former manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, for alleged money laundering amounting to $255,446.

Onyedikachukwu, who is popularly known as EeZeeTee, was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos alongside his company, Eezee Global Concepts Limited, on an amended seven-count charge bordering on engaging in foreign exchange transactions without a license.

The EFCC had previously accused him of misappropriating proceeds belonging to Chinwo.

The counts were, however, dropped for counts bordering on regulatory breaches concerning foreign exchange transactions and failure to report company earnings.

The prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that in June 2023, the defendant, without being an authorised foreign exchange dealer appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), negotiated a foreign exchange transaction worth $52,895 with one Oladotun Olaobaju Mureke.

This, according to her, violates Sections 5 and 29(1)(c) of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap F34, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and is punishable under Section 29(2) of the same Act.

EeZeeTee was also alleged to have conducted unauthorised foreign exchange deals and failed to submit necessary disclosures to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) between 2022 and 2023.

During this period, his company reportedly received a total of $255,436 in its corporate account.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his plea, Buhari-Bala urged the court to remand him in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility pending trial.

The defence counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), however, told the court that he had filed and served on the EFCC a bail application dated February 28, 2025.

In arguing for bail, Ojukwu said that the defendant’s two children are ill and that he is the only one available to care for them.

He urged the court to grant bail on liberal terms and also requested that the defendant be released to him pending the fulfillment of bail conditions.

He also revealed that parties were in active discussions to resolve the matter amicably out of court.

The EFCC counsel opposed the bail plea and requested instead that the defendant be remanded in custody pending the determination of the application.

The counsel also disclosed that the defendant had previously evaded service of the charge and still has a subsisting arrest warrant against him.

“My lord, this defendant has been evading service, and there is still a subsisting arrest warrant against him. It is our firm position that he does not deserve to be granted bail. However, the court may consider ordering an accelerated hearing,” Buhari-Bala submitted.

But the defence counsel countered by submitting that his client had been granted administrative bail by the EFCC and had willingly appeared in court.

He also argued that the EFCC had not provided any evidence of a formal invitation that his client had ignored.

Following arguments from both sides, Justice Aneke adjourned ruling on the bail application to May 9, 2025.

In the interim, the court ordered that the defendant be released to his counsel.

After the court session, a mild drama ensued when EFCC operatives made an attempt to rearrest the defendant at the court’s gate.

The situation was, however, brought under control when the operatives shortly after decided to allow the defendant leave peacefully.

In count one, the EFCC alleged that “Ezekiel Onyedikachuwu Thankgod and Eezee Global Concepts Limited sometime in June 2023 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, not being an authorised buyer of foreign exchange currency appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria under Section 5(1) of Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provisions) Act CAP F34 LFN 2004 negotiated a foreign exchange transaction to wit: the naira equivalent of the sum of $52,895.00 with Mr. Oladotun Olaobaju Mureke and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 5 and 29(1)(c) of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provisions) Act Cap F34 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 29(2) of the same Act.

In count two, it alleged that, “Ezekiel Onyedikachuwu Thankgod and Eezee Global Concepts Limited sometime in March 2021 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, not being an authorised buyer of foreign exchange currency appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria under Section 5(1) of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provisions) Act CAP F34 LFN 2004 negotiated a foreign exchange transaction, to wit: the naira equivalent of the sum of $70,000.00 with Avalan Chetrase 13 07 Company and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 5 and 29(1)(c) of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provisions) Act Cap F34 LFN 2004, and punishable under Section 29(2) of the same Act.”