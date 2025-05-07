Attempt To Create One-Party State Detrimental To Nigeria, Says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday warned against the creation of a one-party state, saying any nation that must practice it must do so carefully and with a well-planned process and projected outcome.

He stated this in Abuja while paying tribute to the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, at a memorial lecture and day of tribute.

Jonathan warned that any attempt to bring about a one-party state through political machinations to soothe only personal aspirations will be detrimental to the country.

The former president also called on the family of the late former federal commissioner to, among other things, set up a yearly memorial lecture in his honour to continue to push his ideas and what he stood for, which is a united, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria.

On his part, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, lamented that the labour of our heroes past was already in vain.

The former Anambra State governor highlighted the endemic poverty in rural areas, the state of insecurity, and the rising cost of living.

He maintained that the labour of people like Pa Edwin Clark had not paid off, as the sacrifices people like Pa Clark made were in vain today.

The chairman on the occasion and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, said that the task of ensuring that Nigeria remains united and indivisible must be ensured by all, as the nation could only make progress if national interest was put before any personal interest.