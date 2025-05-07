Blackout Hits At Least 18 Niger Communities

At least 18 communities in Minna, Niger State, are currently affected in a total blackout caused by an ongoing road construction in the areas.

A statement by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Wednesday said a road construction was ongoing along the Kpakungu roundabout in Minna.

As a result, communities around the Minna Sharia Court, Police Secondary School, Bosso Low-Cost, Bosso Estate, Tudun Fulani, Rafin Yashi, Minna Airport, Airforce Base, Maikunkele, River Basin, Soje, Kpakungu, and part of the Minna-Bida Road were affected by the blackout.

Other affected areas include Limawa, Darulsalam, Barikin Sale, JFLA, CAILS, Beji and all its environs.

The DisCo apologised for the inconvenience, while pleading for patience and understanding during the period for which the construction would last.

The utility firm, however, did not state when the road construction would be completed, or when electricity would be restored to the affected communities.

Channels Television had reported how over 20 communities in Abuja were also thrown into a similar situation during the Easter celebration.

A statement by AEDC blamed the blackout on a technical fault and an explosion on the 11kv incomer CT, which the DisCo said impacted the feeders supplying these locations.

The areas affected included Keffi Garage, Bank Road, Angwan Rama, Tsohon Kasuwa, CRDP, Makwala, Low-cost, Dadin Kowa, Angwan Ninzo, Tudun Amama, Angwan Kwano, Angwan Tsarin Mada, Gunduma, Gitata, Gangaren Tudun, Angwan Wake, Pyegl, Kurudu, Gidan Mango, Orozo, Karshi, and neighbouring communities.

Electricity was later restored to the affected communities.

The development comes as the Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, said the Federal Government was working to boost Nigeria’s grid capacity by an additional 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2026.

Although the country currently generates about 5,000 MW for its over 200 million population, experts have said the country needs at least 30,000 MW to reach sufficiency.