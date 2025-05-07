FCTA Vows Action On Salary Arrears As Doctors Begin Warning Strike

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured that efforts are underway to resolve the issue of unpaid salaries owed to resident doctors before the expiration of their three-day warning strike.

This comes as members of the Association of Resident Doctors in the FCT commenced a three-day industrial action on Monday, following months of unpaid wages.

Speaking during the official handover of eight utility vehicles donated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the FCTA, the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dolapo Fasawe, addressed the situation.

“We are working round the clock to ensure that the doctors receive their due salaries before the end of the three-day ultimatum,” she said. “We understand their frustration, and we are engaging all relevant authorities to address this matter urgently.”

Fasawe noted the critical need for functional health services in the territory and lauded the commitment of medical personnel who continue to offer emergency services despite the strike action.

“Even as they exercise their right to protest, our doctors are still attending to emergencies. This shows a commendable sense of duty,” she added.

The WHO vehicle donation, which aims to boost mobility and enhance rapid deployment of emergency response teams across the territory, was presented during the ongoing strike, further highlighting the strain on health infrastructure and services in the FCT.

The resident doctors had issued a warning on Sunday, signalling their intention to embark on the strike due to delays in salary payments by the FCTA.