FG Secures $158m Deal To Boost Agricultural Value Chains

The Federal Government has signed an agreement with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to commit over $158 million to support small holder farmers in nine states across northern Nigeria.

The agreement was signed at a meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and attended by some state governors and deputy governors from the northern region.

The eight-year initiative was conceived following Vice President Kashim Shettima’s request during UNFSS stocktaking in Rome on July 24, 2023, that IFAD should scale up its portfolio in Nigeria and mobilise additional partners and donors to support the agri-food transformation and food security of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

It is expected to sustainably reduce poverty, enhance nutrition, and better resilience of rural and most vulnerable populations in the nine northern states, which include Borno, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the financing agreement, Vice President Shettima said it is a fulfilment of the promise made by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce poverty in Nigeria, restore dignity to the nation’s farmers, and ensure food security.

“It is a declaration of faith in the North—not as a region of deficits, but as a place of abundance. It also invites us to play our part in fulfilling the promise to reduce poverty, nourish our people, and restore dignity to farming families across Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kano, Yobe, and Zamfara.

“What has brought us together today is an investment of $158.15 million, co-financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the Federal Government of Nigeria, and other stakeholders. This reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to prioritising what matters most—people, productivity, and prosperity,” VP Shettima declared.

Recalling that the administration recently commenced foundation laying for the construction of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) across Nigeria, the VP said the VCN programme will feed into the SAPZs, serving as “a steady pipeline of raw materials and ensuring our processors no longer grope for quality inputs.

“This synergy will shift us from exporting raw produce to exporting value-added goods—creating jobs, wealth, and industrial stability,” he added.

Senator Shettima observed that “the recent global trade disruptions and the resurgence of protectionism are loud warnings” to Nigeria to begin to grow what its people eat and produce what they trade.

“What makes this programme exceptional is that it targets the underserved: women, youth, persons with disabilities, and returnees. It recognises that peace and prosperity are twin goals—and that in communities scarred by conflict, agriculture is not just a livelihood; it is rehabilitation.”

Noting that the federal government will deploy digital tools to track every step, “from farmer registration to market access, from input distribution to yield analysis”, the VP assured that “in regions where migration and insecurity are fuelled by joblessness, the VCN provides vehicles for enterprise, income, and dignity.”

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the signing of the financing agreement represents a significant milestone in the efforts to transform the agricultural landscape in Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He noted that the participation of the nine states and the presence of other critical stakeholders underscore the commitment of the sub-nationals and the federal government in fostering inclusivity in agricultural development and economic empowerment.

The Minister expressed confidence that the VCN will deliver programmes and projects that will improve agricultural productivity and the overall well-being of smallholder farmers, farmer groups, and women across the region.

In separate remarks, the Governors of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Jigawa, Alhaji Umar Namadi, and Katsina, Alhaji Dikko Radda, applauded the leadership provided by President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima in the implementation of the VCN programme and other schemes across northern Nigeria.

They pledged their commitment and support in the actualisation of the objectives of the various components of the programme and urged the implementors to review the design and timeline for implementation to enable states to maximize the benefits therein.

In her remarks, the Country Director of IFAD, Mrs Dede Ekoue, said the programme is a $158.15 million project designed to transform agribusiness in nine northern states of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara, over a period of eight years, targeting about 3.1 million household members.

She said interventions targeted under the programme will focus on climate-smart agriculture, leveraging innovative technologies; improving post-harvest handling and value chain addition; increasing access to business development services for youths and women agri-preneurs; boosting access to financial services and scaling up access to digital solutions for productivity, among others.

The IFAD Country Director added that expected results from the interventions include the creation of over 30,000 jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for youths, women, and vulnerable groups, and the construction of over 229km of roads across the region to enhance access to the market, among others.

She applauded the commitment and vision of the President and Vice President, and emphasized the need for all stakeholders in the project to work in unison for the actualisation of set objectives and in the overall interest of the national economy.