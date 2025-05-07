Global Energy Trade Falls Over Market Uncertainties

Exports of crude oil, gasoline, diesel and thermal coal dropped during the January to April period from the same months in 2024, as importer nations cut purchases in response to heightened trade uncertainties.

Global economy has been stunned by the tough new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump so far this year.

According to data from commodity intelligence firm Kpler, gasoline exports during January through April declined by 5% from the same months a year ago, as economic worries combined with the ongoing electrification of car fleets ate into demand.

Among the 10 largest gasoline importers, only Singapore and Pakistan have posted year-over-year increases in import volumes so far in 2025, Kpler data shows.

All other major markets, including the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria, posted declines.

Global export volumes of crude oil from January through April totalled 4.93 billion barrels.

That total was 1.3% lower than during the same period in 2024, and was driven mainly by a 9% drop in imports by China, the world’s largest crude importer and consumer.

Other major crude importers that also registered a year-over-year drop in purchases include the United States (-14%), South Korea (-3%), Italy (-12%) and the Netherlands (-1%).

Somewhat offsetting those declines were import increases into India (up 1%), Japan (up 5%) and Taiwan (up 7%).

India’s crude imports were a record for the January through April window, as were those into Malaysia, Lithuania, Myanmar and Oman, Kpler data showed.

Rising sales in those markets bode well for crude exporters, and all those economies should continue to register growth in crude purchases over the coming years.

However, it is unclear whether those growth markets will be able to offset the declines seen in East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan).

East Asia has arguably been the most critical importer bloc for the crude market for the past decade or so, and has accounted for around 40% of total crude imports since 2019.

So far in 2025, however, East Asia purchased only 37% of total crude exports, which is the lowest share for that region in six years.