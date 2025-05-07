Kano NNPP Senator Joins APC

The senator representing Kano South, Kawu Sumaila, has officially defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was announced during plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio read a letter submitted by Sumaila where the Kano lawmaker said his decision to leave the NNPP was “anchored on compelling and undeniable developments within the party”.

Sumaila described the NNPP as “severely divided and dysfunctional”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Weaponry Superior To Terrorists’ — Defence Minister

With his move, the number of APC senators in the 10th National Assembly has risen to 65, strengthening the party’s majority in the upper chamber.

There were loud chants as he was ushered to the majority wing of the Upper Chamber.

Explaining his decision, Senator Sumaila said he left the NNPP to better serve the interests of his constituents, whom he described as his top priority.

Following the defection, the updated composition of the Senate now comprises 65 lawmakers from the APC, 33 from the Peoples Democratic Party, five from the Labour Party, two each from the NNPP and the Social Democratic Party, and one from the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

In May 2022, Sumaila, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, dumped the APC for the NNPP.

On April 23, he announced his return to the ruling party via a Facebook post

“Yes, it is true — the rumours regarding my defection are accurate. All politics is local, and my primary concern has always been, and remains, the welfare of my immediate constituency,” he wrote.