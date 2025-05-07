Oil Prices Edge Higher As Market Anticipates US-China Talks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, holding slightly above recent four-year lows, as investors await U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Brent crude futures climbed 0.99 cents a barrel, or 1.3% to $63.14 a barrel at 9:16 AM WAT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 81 cents, or 1.4%, at $59.90 a barrel.

Both benchmarks plunged to a four-year low recently after OPEC+ decided to increase production, igniting fears of oversupply at a time when U.S. tariffs have increased concerns about demand.

Lower oil prices in recent weeks have pushed some U.S. energy firms, including Diamondback Energy and Coterra Energy, to announce rig reductions, which analysts said should support prices over time by reducing output. The latest announcements suggested output will drop in the coming months.

The U.S crude stocks fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week ended May 2. The U.S. government data on stockpiles is due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT).

In Europe, companies are expected to report growth of 0.4% in first-quarter earnings, an improvement over the 1.7% drop analysts had expected a week ago.

Prices slumped on Monday after eight OPEC+ members announced a sharp increase in production, adding to fears of oversupply of crude.

OPEC+ member countries announced on Saturday that they would increase oil production in June.

According to the statement obtained by Channels Television, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and six other members of the oil-producing countries will implement a production adjustment of 411,000 barrels a day in June, up from May’s 137,000 barrels.

The group said the decision was after the eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023 (Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman), met virtually to review global market conditions and outlook.

“In view of the current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, and in accordance with the decision agreed upon on 5 December 2024 to start a gradual and flexible return of the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustments starting from 1 April 2025, the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 411 thousand barrels per day in June 2025 from May 2025 required production level.”

The increase is equivalent to three monthly increments.

“The gradual increases may be paused or reversed, subject to evolving market conditions. This flexibility will allow the group to continue to support oil market stability. The eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate their compensation.”

The eight countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that were agreed to be monitored by the Joint Market Monitoring Committee (JMMC) during its 53rd meeting held on April 3rd 2024.

They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volume since January 2024.

The eight OPEC+ countries will meet on 1 June 2025 to decide on July production levels.