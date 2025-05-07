Over N3 billion Transactions Traded At Mushin Food Hub

The Lagos State Government has said that the Mid-Level Agro Produce Hub at Idi-Oro Mushin has traded food valued at over N3 billion since its launch in December 2023.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems. Abisola Olusanya made this known at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre during the Ministerial Press Briefing marking the sixth year in Office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Olusanya noted that the establishment of Lagos Cattle Transit Station, Ranches, Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe is a show of unwavering commitment by the administration towards raising the bar of the agricultural space.

She added that the development of the 5-year agricultural and food systems roadmap, as well as the food security systems policy document, has been a source of guidance towards ensuring productivity in the agricultural space.

“The Mid-Level Agro Produce Hub at Idi-oro Mushin was commissioned on the 17′” of December, 2023, by Mr. Governor, and has commenced market operations with sales of Farm Fresh Agro Produce every Wednesday and Saturday. So far, the total value of transactions at the Hub since inception is put at over N3 billion.

“The Hub is the second tier of the food system transformation agenda of the present administration in the state; an additional three Mid-Level Agro Produce Hubs are at various levels of construction at Agege, Abijo and Opebi.”

According to her, the state government has started a revolution in the agro space, which will enshrine the changes that Lagosians desire in having wholesome foods at affordable prices, processed under hygienic conditions and marketed in dignified facilities.

The Commissioner also said the population of Lagos state is projected to increase to about 24 million by 2030, stressing that it becomes expedient to ramp up food production in the state.

“The food demand of the state will rise to N7.96 trillion per annum by 2030. At present, with the local food production output, the state will need to import food worth about N3.38 trillion per annum by 2030 to meet demand. In order to achieve 40% local production, the state needs to grow its production by about 20% per annum.”

Further reeling out the scorecard of the Ministry in the past years, the Commissioner said that the state government, through the minister, has implemented numerous programmes that have positively impacted food production, agro enterprises and created job opportunities in various segments of the Agric value chain.

She said the state food system transformation agenda, as well as the produce for Lagos programme, has redefined marketing, transportation, and processing, while establishing upcountry partnerships for the consistent supply of food to the state.

The Commissioner also noted that the state government initiated the food discount markets, as well as farmers’ discount markets; the Ounje Eko initiative to cushion the effects of the high cost of animal feeds and support communities with affordable food through the farmers’ subsidy programme.

Speaking on the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, the Commissioner said the facility has produced over 240,127 Bags of 50kg Rice, created direct employment for 430 Lagosians, with over 10,000 indirect jobs.

She further stressed that to ensure its sustainability, the state government has forged a partnership with various organisations on the production of paddy and technical support.

Commissioner said “The state provided 800,000 households with subsidised food items under Ounje Eko Food discount Market Project, supported 3,726 poultry and fish farmers with subsidized feeds under Ounje Eko farmers’ Subsidy Programme, trained 300 youths in Apiculture (bee keeping), empowered 70,200 beneficiaries across all value chains with agric inputs and production assets.

“The state also constructed farm access roads (13km), 6 jetties, 15 cottage processing centres for farmers across the State under the APPEALS and Lagos CARES projects in collaboration with the World Bank, implemented youth-centric programmes/projects, Lagos Agric scholars programme, LASP, Agrinnovation Club/Agrithon Fund and Eko Flavours competition.”

Other initiatives of the Ministry, according to the Commission, include, Lagos food festival, urban farming Initiative, Eko Agro mechanisation project, the establishment of the aquaculture production and processing centre, LACE, Lagos Agripreneurship programme, among others.