Panic As Lagos Council Chairman, Alabi Slumps At APC Meeting

The Chairman of the Bariga Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Kolade Alabi, slumped at a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Lagos on Tuesday afternoon, causing panic and disrupting the event.

Alabi, also the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), slumped at approximately 12:10 p.m., after addressing the gathering at the APC Secretariat on Acme Road in Ikeja.

Amid scenes of panic, several stakeholders rushed to his aid and helped to revive him.

He was then rushed to the hospital for further medical attention.

The incident halted the meeting, convened ahead of the upcoming local government elections to be held on July 12 across the state.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Weaponry Superior To Terrorists’ — Defence Minister

In preparation for the LG polls, the ruling APC has been appealing to aspirants, leaders, and party members to embrace consensus in selecting candidates for both the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

The party’s primaries are set for Saturday.

At the meeting, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Hamzat, and other party leaders emphasised the importance of unity within the party. They called on all aspirants to work in the collective interest of the APC.

According to the party leaders, if the members are united and come to an understanding, the candidates’ list for the chairmanship and councillorship elections across the state’s 57 local governments and local council development areas (LCDAs) may emerge through consensus.

They stressed that adopting a consensus approach would help ensure a peaceful primary exercise and maintain cohesion within the Lagos APC.