Police Bust Illegal Soya Bean Oil Factory In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has uncovered an illegal factory that produces adulterated soya bean oil in the Mararaban Jos area, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation by a team of State Intelligence Department (SID) personnel, led by SP Sani Bello.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said in a statement that the operatives acted swiftly on an intelligence report about the activities of a syndicate involved in the Production illegal fake soya bean oil.

The operation, he said, led to the discovery of the illegal factory located on a fenced plot of land along Mamadi Road, Maraban Jos.

The statement said that the owner of the factory, Nasiru Usman, and two others, Zailani Shuaibu and Salisu Usman, all residents of Maraban Jos, were arrested during the operation.

During the raid, two drums of croops (suspected raw materials), fifteen 25-litre jerry cans containing unfinished product, two 25-litre jerry cans of finished adulterated soya bean oil and one empty drum used for local processing of the product were discovered.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad Muhammad, has reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding public health and cracking down on criminal activities that endanger the lives of innocent citizens.

He therefore, urged the public to remain vigilant and report such activities to the nearest police station.