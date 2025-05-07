Putin’s Three-Day Truce With Ukraine Takes Effect

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for a three-day truce with Ukraine to coincide with Moscow’s World War II Victory Day commemorations has taken effect, Russian state media reported.

Ukraine never agreed to the truce and has dismissed it as theatrics, calling instead for a 30-day ceasefire.

The three-day order began at midnight Thursday (2100 GMT on Wednesday) and is scheduled to last until the end of Saturday, according to the Kremlin.

“The ceasefire … on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory has begun,” Russia’s state RIA news agency reported.

READ ALSO: EU To Set Out Plans On Russian Gas Imports Ban By End-2027

Hours before Putin’s order was scheduled to enter force, Moscow and Kyiv traded a slew of aerial attacks, prompting airport closures in Russia and leaving at least two dead in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said Russian forces will honour Putin’s order to cease fire, but will respond “immediately” if Ukraine launches any attacks.

Putin announced the truce last month as a “humanitarian” gesture, following pressure from the United States to halt his three-year assault on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has been trying to broker a lasting ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv since his inauguration, but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin.

Putin rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional ceasefire in March, and has since offered only slim contributions to Trump’s peace efforts.

Ukraine has said it does not believe Russia will adhere to this truce and accused Moscow of hundreds of violations during a previous, 30-hour ceasefire ordered by Putin over Easter.

AFP