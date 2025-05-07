Renaissance Shuts Pipeline After Oil Spill In Rivers

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, the new operator of assets formerly owned by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), has shut down production into its 14-inch Okordia–Rumuekpe pipeline in Ikata, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The development was after the company confirmed the oil spill incident as reported by Channels Television on Tuesday.

The company said it has shut down production in the affected pipeline segment to contain the spill and mitigate environmental damage.

“We have taken immediate steps to isolate and discontinue production into the pipeline to minimise any potential environmental impact,” said Mr. Michael Adande, spokesperson for Renaissance Africa Energy, in an official statement issued Tuesday.

Adande also disclosed that relevant regulatory authorities have been notified of the incident and that the company is working closely with them to launch a statutory Joint Investigation Visit, JIV, to determine the cause and extent of the spill.

“Government regulators have been informed, and we are actively coordinating the statutory joint investigation visit, which will include their representatives and those from the local community,” he added.

READ ALSO: Oil Spill Hits Rivers Community As Environmental Group Raises Alarm

The oil spill incident comes just months after Renaissance completed a $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell’s onshore oil and gas assets in Nigeria, with expectations high for improved asset integrity and operational efficiency under new management.

Community groups, including the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC-Nigeria, had earlier raised the alarm about the spill, calling for swift action from the operator to mitigate environmental degradation.