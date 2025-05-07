Senate Passes Two Tax Reform Bills

The Senate has passed two out of four major tax reform bills, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing overhaul of the nation’s tax administration framework.

The two bills, one seeking to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act and another to establish the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill 2025 along with the Nigeria Revenue Service Bill 2025, were passed following a clause-by-clause consideration during the Committee of the Whole and their subsequent third reading on the Senate floor.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in October 2024 transmitted the four tax reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

However, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended the progress, expressing optimism that the reform bills would not only enhance governance but also revolutionise tax collection and distribution across the country.

“These bills will add immense value to governance and transform how taxes are collected and shared in Nigeria,” he said.

He further assured that the remaining two bills would be finalised tomorrow (Thursday), even if it required extended sitting hours.

“We are committed to concluding the outstanding bills tomorrow, even if we have to stay here until 10 p.m.,” Akpabio said.