Vodafone Finance Boss To Step Down By Early 2026

Mobile group, Vodafone, said its finance chief, Luka Mucic, will be stepping down from his role by early next year.

In a statement on Wednesday, it added that a search for his successor is ongoing.

Mucic has taken up an offer to be CEO of Germany’s property company, Vonovia.

In a statement late Tuesday, Vonovia said that the technology executive Mucic would succeed Rolf Buch as Vonovia’s CEO by the end of 2025 in a “mutually agreed” contract termination.

The swap in leadership at Vonovia comes after three consecutive years of losses of more than 8 billion euros.

Buch, one of the most prominent individuals in Germany’s property industry, has been at Vonovia’s helm for more than 12 years.

Mucic has been the finance chief of Vodafone since 2023.

Previously, he was finance chief and chief operating officer at the German tech giant SAP, Germany’s most valuable company.