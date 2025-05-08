Tinubu Unveils Projects In Anambra, Calls For National Unity

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday visited Anambra State for the first time since assuming office in May 2023, unveiling an array of projects by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Tinubu landed at the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, Anambra State, around noon and was welcomed by an entourage that included Soludo, his Deputy Onyekachukwu Ibezim, members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, and other bigwigs in the state.

Wearing the traditional Igbo Akwete attire, President Tinubu was accompanied by his National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and other dignitaries.

Some of the projects President Tinubu unveiled include the new Anambra State Government House; he also commissioned the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, located within Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the Solution Fun City in the state.

‘Diversity to Prosperity’

In Anambra, President Tinubu hailed Governor Soludo’s development strides and restated his commitment to partnering with the state government to develop the South-East state.

According to him, Nigerians, despite ethnic and political differences, must work together for the betterment of the country.

“As your president, I’ve always said and I’m saying the same thing now, in our national anthem, we sing and praise our founding fathers that ‘Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand,’” he said.

“We will continue to be brothers, we are one family, a single family, diverse, living in the same house called Nigeria. We are only staying in different rooms. Our diversity must lead to prosperity, we must work together.”

President Tinubu admitted to taking tough decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidy among others, since he rose to power.

But he said the “bold efforts” were required to “confront the wastefulness of the past” and “to lay a strong foundation for a more stable, prosperous, and inclusive economy.”

Tinubu said he is a “son of the soil” in Anambra and asked Soludo for a plot of land in the state for his retirement.

As a mark of honour and appreciation for President Tinubu, traditional rulers in Anambra State bestowed the traditional title of “Dike si Mba,” which means “Hero from Another Land”.

The Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Ogalagidi, Eze Iweka III) conferred Tinubu with the title at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

At the Square, Governor Soludo expressed support for President Bola Tinubu, hailing him for his reforms and love for Anambra state.

Soludo, who is of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a party different from that of President Tinubu, said he will give the administration full backing.

“In 2011, before I joined APGA in 2013, APGA took an official position to support and work with the political party and government at the centre,” Soludo said. “Indeed, in that year, APGA adopted the sitting president then as its presidential candidate, and I want to report that policy by APGA has not changed.”

Anyaoku also spoke at the event and appreciated Tinubu for his role in the advancement of democracy in the country.

“Your Excellency’s personal records as a NADECO champion of the return of democracy to our country in 1999 inspires my confidence that you will successfully steer the ship of our country through his present serious challenges including the underperforming economy, which breeds massive poverty and widespread insecurity to the destination that we all the citizens of this country desire,” Anyaoku stated.

At Alex Ekwueme Square, youths who were bearing placards with President Tinubu’s photos and other insignia chanted songs of support for the Nigerian leader.