APGA Policy Of Supporting Govt At The Centre Hasn’t Changed — Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has assured President Bola Tinubu of his support, as well as that of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Recalling that before joining APGA, the party had a policy of supporting the president and the ruling political party at the center, Soludo reaffirmed that this policy remains in effect.

He gave Tinubu the assurance at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the capital of Anambra State, on Thursday during the President’s official visit to the state.

“In 2011 before I joined APGA in 2013, APGA took an official position to support and work with the political party and government at the centre,” Soludo said. “Indeed, in that year, APGA adopted the sitting president then as its presidential candidate and I want to report that policy by APGA has not changed.”

The governor noted that both his party APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC) profess progressivism and are working well together.

“Coincidentally Mr President, at this moment in history, the government at the centre is the one that also professes progressivism. Then as the foremost progressive party in Nigeria, APGA is strategically and ideologically aligned with the centre. And so far, Mr President, ladies and gentlemen, the progressives are working well together,” he said.

Soludo said that it is the time for all the progressives to unite to advance the purpose of a progressive and a united Nigeria.

Tinubu arrived at the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri around 12:15 pm on Thursday, and was received by Governor Soludo, his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim and other government officials.

Tinubu inaugurated Anambra State’s first-ever Government House on Thursday, marking a historic milestone more than 30 years after the state’s creation.

Tinubu also inaugurated several other projects done by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

It is the President’s second visit to the South-East this year after visiting Enugu State in January.

‘Dike Si Mba’

Also at the event, the traditional rulers in Anambra State conferred a chieftaincy title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra on President Tinubu.

The Traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka of Obosi, gave the President the title in Awka during his official visit to the state.

‘Dike Si Mba’, which loosely translates to ‘Hero from another land’, was given to President Tinubu by the traditional rulers representing all the communities in Anambra State.

Also in Anambra State with Tinubu were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, elder statesman, Emeka Anyaoku, governors of Enugu, Abia, Ogun, Imo, Borno, Gombe, Delta, among others.