Governor Radda Present As Three Katsina Reps Dump PDP For APC

Three members of the house of representatives from Katsina State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers are Abdullahi Balarabe, Abubakar Aliyu, and Yusuf Majigiri,

Their notices of defection were read by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Six Delta Reps Members Dump PDP For APC

The lawmakers attributed their defections to the internal crisis in the opposition party.

Katsina State governor, Diko Radda, was in plenary to witness the defections.

The Katsina lawmakers’ defection is coming two days after 6 members of the House of Representatives from Delta State defected from the PDP to the APC.

Two Labour Party (LP) legislators in Enugu State also moved to the PDP.