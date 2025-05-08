Kano Govt Bans Live Political Programmes To Curb Inflammatory Content

The Kano State Government has banned all live political programmes on radio and television, taking decisive action to preserve public decency and curb the spread of inflammatory rhetoric.

The State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, announced the ban during a meeting with media executives, where he emphasised the need for ethical broadcasting that respects the state’s cultural and religious values.

According to Comrade Waiya, the ban is not an attempt to suppress political opinions, but a strategic effort to prevent the broadcast of inflammatory or defamatory content that could undermine the peace and moral fabric of the state.

“We are not out to gag the media or suppress political opposition,” the Commissioner clarified. “Our concern is to uphold responsible communication that aligns with the cultural and religious sensitivities of Kano State.”

Comrade Waiya revealed that the government has observed a positive shift in media conduct, noting that “the reduction in abusive language on air is commendable and a direct result of our previous engagements with media professionals.”

One of the key resolutions reached at the meeting was that all individuals appearing on broadcast platforms must sign an undertaking committing to refrain from making abusive or culturally offensive remarks. Presenters, too, were cautioned against asking provocative questions or making gestures that could incite defamatory responses.

“This is a collective effort to preserve the integrity of our media and ensure the dignity of the state is not compromised,” the Commissioner added.

Media executives in attendance expressed support for the government’s initiative and pledged to work collaboratively to raise broadcast standards. They also offered recommendations to further sanitize the industry and promote peaceful discourse.

The Commissioner also disclosed ongoing sensitization programmes targeting political presenters, commentators, and religious leaders, particularly Friday Imams, aimed at encouraging constructive and respectful dialogue in the public space.

The meeting concluded with a strong message of unity between the media and the government in promoting ethical journalism and protecting the state’s values.