The newly-elected Pope has appeared on the Balcony of St Peter’s Basilica hours after he was announced as the new Pope.

Tens of thousands of people packed in St Peter’s Square cheered as Prevost appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, waving with both hands, smiling and bowing.

He picked the papal name Leo XIV after cardinals from around the world elected him leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

More to follow…