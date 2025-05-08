Police Arrest Alleged Self-Proclaimed King, Four Accomplices In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has apprehended one Adekolajo Aladeseyi for allegedly installing himself illegally as the king in his community.

Aladeseyi, who was reported to have installed himself in the dead of the night as the Olujare of Ijare kingdom, a Community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on Wednesday.

He was arrested alongside four other persons from the community who participated in the illegal installation process.

Some Kingmakers in the town and the royal family had kicked against the installation of the monarch, alleging that they were never part of the selection process as required by the law.

The stool of the Olujare, a first class monarch became vacant following the demise of Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun four years ago.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, informed our correspondent in a telephone conversation that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wilfred Afolabi has ordered the arrest of the alleged self-impose king and the other four accomplices.

According to Ayanlade, the Suspects were arrested to prevent breakdown of law and order in the community.

He noted that the installation did not follow any legal procedure and was not approved by the local and the state government.

He disclosed that the Suspects have been charged to court in accordance with the law.