Japanese auto giant Toyota on Thursday forecast a 35 per cent year-on-year drop in net profit to 3.1 trillion yen ($21.6 billion) for the 2025-26 financial year.

“The estimated impact of US tariffs in April and May 2025 has been tentatively factored in,” the world’s top-selling automaker said in a statement.

AFP