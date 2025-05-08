Troops Arrest Four Suspected Terrorists, Recover Arms In Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested four suspected terrorists and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in the Tau General Area of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation is sequel to a distress call regarding the movement of armed men into the area, which led troops to respond swiftly, deploying tactically to the location, leading to the successful arrest of the four suspects, three of whom were found in possession of firearms.

A press statement issued by the acting assistant director Army public relations 6 brigade Nigerian Army, Captain Olubodunde Oni, stated items recovered from the suspects include: two pump-action rifles, one locally fabricated gun, three cutlasses, 42 cartridges, four mobile phones and one national identity card.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly invited by one Alhaji Ardo Sani, whose role is currently under further scrutiny.

The Commander 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift response and professionalism during the operation and reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property within Taraba State and its environs.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations and enhance security across the state