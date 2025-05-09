CAN Congratulates Catholic Church On Election Of Pope Leo XIV

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated the Catholic Church for the election of Pope Leo XIV.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement said this significant milestone brings joy to Catholics worldwide, adding that CAN joins in celebrating this momentous occasion.

“The emergence of Pope Leo XIV signifies renewal and hope for the Catholic Church. CAN is confident that the new Pontiff will advance peace, justice, and inclusiveness, continuing the legacy of his predecessors.

“CAN prays that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate be blessed with wisdom, good health and strength to lead God’s people on the path of righteousness. May God guide and strengthen him in his ministry,” the statement said.

Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost on Thursday became the 267th pope, spiritual leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and successor to Argentina’s Pope Francis, after a secret conclave by his fellow cardinals in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

The American, who spent two decades in Peru and was only made a cardinal in 2023, had been on many Vatican watchers’ lists of potential popes, although he is far from being a globally recognised figure.