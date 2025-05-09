Hajj: Let Your Conduct Reflect Values We Hold Dear, Shettima Tells Pilgrims

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has urged intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj to ensure that their conduct reflects the values Nigeria holds dear.

Shettima gave the charge when he inaugurated the Federal Government’s airlift of pilgrims from Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj in Owerri, Imo State, on Friday.

The ceremony at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, marked the airport’s first international departure, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

A total of 64,188 Nigerians are billed for this year’s pilgrimage.

The Vice President cautioned the pilgrims against overlooking the dignity of the Nigerian flag they carry, reminding them that the success of the Hajj operation rests on their shoulders.

He said, “And to our dear intending pilgrims, know that you are more than spiritual travellers; you are ambassadors of Nigeria. You carry with you not only your faith, but also the pride and dignity of this nation.

“Your conduct, your devotion, and your unity must reflect the values we hold dear. This responsibility is not light. It is noble. Distinguished guests, the success of this Hajj operation rests on all our shoulders.

“If any of us falters, whether a logistical officer who overlooks a detail or a pilgrim who forgets the dignity of the flag he carries, the consequences could turn what should be a joyful experience into yet another avoidable catastrophe. We must not let that happen.”

While inaugurating the airlift, Senator Shettima commended the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, for promoting unity, religious tolerance, mutual respect and inclusion by hosting the inaugural flight ceremony in his state.

He said, “Let me also take a moment to commend His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for fostering this atmosphere of religious tolerance, mutual respect, and inclusion. His support is both heartening and symbolic of a nation coming into harmony with itself.”

He also conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goodwill to the pilgrims.

“The President, in his characteristic foresight, has once again made available all the necessary resources to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj. This commitment reflects our administration’s covenant with the people to protect, to support, and to elevate every Nigerian, in every sphere of life,” he added.

The VP charged logistics officers to treat their duties as an assignment entrusted to them by God, as “there is no room for negligence where lives, hopes, and sacred obligations converge,” and urged them to “ensure that every pilgrim departs and returns with a heart full of gratitude and a voice free of complaints”.

Earlier, Governor Uzodimma described the exercise as a significant milestone in the state’s aviation history.

He said, “For us in Imo State, it’s a moment of pride. The airport, built over 40 years ago through communal efforts, reflects our history, how far we have come. The steps we took to reposition the airport for international operations are a thing of joy to the people of Imo State and the neighbouring States.”

While thanking President Tinubu for all the approvals that made the inaugural airlift possible, he revealed plans to fly Christian pilgrims from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, in June.

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, commended the governor of Imo State for promoting religious tolerance and peace in the state.

“And I believe this is an important message to all and sundry that if we want our country to move forward, we have to respect one another, we have to respect various religious beliefs, we have to tell ourselves religion is an individual personal matter between one and their Creator, the Almighty,” he added.

Also, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Saleh Usman, disclosed that of the total number of 64,188 pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj, 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa States were scheduled to depart on Friday aboard an Air Peace flight for the 2025 Hajj from the Imo State Airport.