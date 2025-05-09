Kogi Judicial Commission Dismisses Judge Over Alleged Property Scandal

The Kogi State Judicial Service Commission has ordered the compulsory retirement of Alemeru Adekunle Bamidele, a Judge in the state’s Area Court system, over his alleged involvement in a controversial property transaction.

The Commission’s Secretary, Tanko Muhammed, made this known whilst briefing journalists at the end of the Commission’s 136th meeting in Lokoja.

The judge was said to have bought a building, the subject matter of litigation before him, after ordering the sale of the same and refused to make full payment for the property.

In a related disciplinary action, Magistrate Tanimu Muhammed has been suspended from performing any adjudicatory duties for a period of two years.

He is also to receive a formal letter of warning.

Meanwhile, the Commission dismissed various allegations brought against four other judicial officers, declaring them baseless after a thorough investigation.

Those exonerated include Magistrate Abdul Musa Mopah, Yunusa Medugu, Deborah Ebiloma, and Anuhi Safiya Oiza.

In a move to address systemic concerns, the Commission also announced the constitution of a six-man committee to explore ways of improving the welfare of Magistrates and Area Court Judges across the state.

Muhammed disclosed that the committee will be chaired by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Muizudeen Abdullah.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity within the judiciary, stressing that misconduct would not be tolerated at any level.