Supreme Court Orders Fred Ajudua Back To Prison, Overturns Bail Ruling

The Supreme Court has overturned a decision of the Court of Appeal which granted bail to Lagos businessman and former socialite, Fred Ajudua, who is standing trial for allegedly defrauding a German company of $1 million over three decades ago.

In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the apex court held that the Appeal Court erred in granting bail and ordered Ajudua’s return to correctional custody.

The court also directed trial judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, of the Lagos State High Court, to resume hearing of the criminal case.

Ajudua was initially charged before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos High Court, but the case was later re-filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and reassigned to Justice Dada.

At his re-arraignment on July 6, 2018, Justice Dada denied Ajudua’s bail application on health grounds, noting that the case had suffered repeated delays for over 13 years.

“This case is one of the oldest in Lagos State. Bail is refused and the defendant is to be remanded in prison custody,” she ruled.

Following the ruling, Ajudua’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, approached the Court of Appeal in Lagos, where Justice Mohammed Garba overturned Justice Dada’s decision, holding that bail was a constitutional right. The court also allowed Ajudua to remain free under his previous bail conditions.

Dissatisfied with this decision, the EFCC approached the Supreme Court.