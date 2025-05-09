VIDEO: I Won’t Seek Public Office Again, Accept Govt Appointment In Nigeria — Pat Utomi

A professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, on Friday declared that he won’t seek any political office in Nigeria again.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Utomi also stated that he won’t accept any appointment or contract by any Nigerian government.

“Let me state clearly: I will not run for public office, I will not accept an appointment, contract by any government in Nigeria. My only concern is the well-being of the next generation,” he stated.

“I have lived my life decently without government money or stealing anybody’s thing. I want to take that away from people who talk nonsense like, ‘Oh, he is looking for contract.'”

See video below: