FG To Airlift Over 64, 000 Pilgrims For 2025 Hajj

The Federal Government has booked down a total of 64,188 Nigerians for this year’s holy pilgrimage.

This was disclosed by the Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday at the flag off the inaugural airlift of pilgrims from Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj.

The grand ceremony at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, marked the airport’s first international flight.

Flagging off the inaugural airlift, Shettima applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for promoting unity, religious tolerance, mutual respect and inclusion by hosting the inaugural flight ceremony in his state, noting that the gesture is emblematic of Nigeria unfolding into harmony with itself as a nation.

“Let me also take a moment to commend the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for fostering this atmosphere of religious tolerance, mutual respect, and inclusion. His support is both heartening and symbolic of a nation coming into harmony with itself,” he stated.

The Vice President conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill to the pilgrims, saying, “The President, in his characteristic foresight, has once again made available all the necessary resources to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj.

“This commitment reflects our administration’s covenant with the people to protect, to support, and to elevate every Nigerian, in every sphere of life,” he added.

Shettima cautioned the pilgrims against overlooking the dignity of the Nigerian flag they are carrying, even as he reminded them that the success of the Hajj operation rests on their shoulders.

His words: “And to our dear intending pilgrims, know that you are more than spiritual travellers. You are ambassadors of Nigeria. You carry with you not only your faith, but also the pride and dignity of this nation. Your conduct, your devotion, and your unity must reflect the values we hold dear. This responsibility is not light. It is noble.

“Distinguished guests, the success of this Hajj operation rests on all our shoulders. If any of us falters, whether a logistical officer who overlooks a detail or a pilgrim who forgets the dignity of the flag he carries, the consequences could turn what should be a joyful experience into yet another avoidable catastrophe. We must not let that happen.”

Shettima urged logistics officers to treat their duties as an assignment entrusted to them by God, just as he maintained that they must avoid the mistake of previous exercises, and “ensure that every pilgrim departs and returns with a heart full of gratitude and a voice free of complaints.

“There is no room for negligence where lives, hopes, and sacred obligations converge,” the Vice President warned.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), including stakeholders who worked behind the scenes, for coordinating the 2025 Hajj exercise and making its operations a success.

