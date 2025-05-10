FIRST 11: Yamal’s Promise To Win UCL For Barca, Nigeria’s U-20 AFCON Show + Top Sports Stories This Week

It is another rollercoaster week. Depending on the teams and games, for some, the past seven days were the most eventful. But for others, perhaps, Arsenal fans, the last few days were heartbreaking as the club went trophyless for yet another season – the fifth in a row since Mikel Arteta took over!

On FIRST 11 – the recap of some of the most talked about issues in sports over the past seven days – the action-packed Champions League semi-final games, the U-20 AFCON games, the diplomatic ruffle between Nigeria and China over the World Relays, and many more will be on the menu!

Inter, PSG Set for UCL Fireworks

The road to Munich is now clearer! The boys have been separated from the men. After months of mouth-watering games and battles on the pitch, only two teams are left in this season’s UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan and PSG.

To get to this point, Inter Milan saw off Barcelona in one of the games that would go down as a classic in the UEFA Champions League. While aiming to get to their second final in the competition, Arsenal slumped against PSG, losing in France to add to Mikel Arteta’s misery.

On May 31, PSG and Inter will now battle to find out the winner of this season’s competition.

An All-English Europa League Final

Although no English team made the final of the Champions League, Premier League fans will take solace in the Europa League, the second-tier club football competition where Manchester United and Tottenham face off on May 21.

Both sides, enduring a torrid form on the domestic scene, will be hoping to land the trophy to salvage a miserable season that has seen them out of European places. The winner of the competition will get an automatic slot for next season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also booked a place in the Conference League final and will play Real Betis on May 28.

Nigeria’s World Relays Dreams Scuttled

In athletics, Nigeria withdrew from the World Relays following visa issuance delays by Chinese authorities. The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says visas for the country’s contingent came “far too late for meaningful participation” in the competition, a move which dampens the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Asian country. Nigeria’s 18-person team – including hurdle star Tobi Amusan – was to participate in the men’s, women’s, and mixed 4x100m, and mixed 4x400m.

Flying Eagles Soar To Quarters

Flying Eagles through to the Quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/QC4cvGagvR — The NFF (@thenff) May 7, 2025

The tracks may not have given Nigerians something to cheer about, but the football pitch is bringing joy to millions of football fans. That’s because the Flying Eagles are now in the last eight of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after battling to a 2-2 draw against Kenya in their last group match. With five points to boot, the Flying Eagles square off against West African rivals and defending champions Senegal in the quarter-final of the event. That game is on Monday. Other matches in the last eight are: Ghana vs Egypt; Morocco vs Sierra Leone, and South Africa vs DR Congo.

Nnadozie’s Heroics Push Paris FC to Glory

CHAMPIONS OF FRANCE THE JOURNEY WAS TOUGH BUT THE TROPHY WORTH IT. A DREAM COME TRUE. THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED . I GIVE GOD THE GLORY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gL4zTumtcu — Nnadozie chiamaka (@Nadoziechiamaka) May 4, 2025

In the meantime, the Super Falcons’ pair of safe hands, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was the heroine late Saturday as her club Paris FC clinched the 2025 Coupe de France Féminine, the side’s first major trophy in nearly two decades. The Nigerian saved two decisive penalties in the shoot-out after the game ended barren, earning her accolades from footballers, pundits, and fans alike.

The French club last won that crown in 2005 and only celebrated a silverware when they scooped the 2006 Division 1 Féminine title.

The Drought is Over! Kane Has A Title!

We are the Champions!! pic.twitter.com/YYHC7k6ldU — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 4, 2025

Talking about trophies and silverware may be new to England captain Harry Kane. But that narrative changed for good on Sunday when Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga, earning Kane his first-ever major career silverware.

The forward, who joined the German side last season after years with Tottenham Hotspur, where he never won a trophy despite his impressive goal-scoring record, had a great first term with the Bavarians. He, however, did not crown that display with a title as Bayern lost the league, Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

Alonso to Leave Leverkusen

Leverkusen, who won the Bundesliga in Kane’s first season in Germany, will now be without their title-winning coach, Xabi Alonso, next campaign. This is because the Spaniard has a bigger fish to fry: he will be Real Madrid’s manager!

The 43-year-old has already agreed to join Real and will link up with the Spanish giants after the Club World Cup, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, with a compensation payment of around 12 million euros ($13.5 million) to be paid to Leverkusen. Taking over in October 2022, Alonso guided Leverkusen to an unbeaten league and cup double in 2023-24, the first Bundesliga title in the club’s history.

Ronaldo’s Son Stepping into Father’s Shoes

From Spain and Germany to Portugal, the country that has called up Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, to their Under-15 squad.

This is a first time call for the 14-year-old, who, like his father, plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and also had spells with Ronaldo’s former clubs Manchester United and Juventus.

The Selecao Under-15s will face Japan, Greece, and England at the Vlatko Markovic youth tournament in Croatia between May 13-18.

Yamal Promises UCL Crown After Agonising Defeat

Moving back to club football! While Barcelona have crashed out of the Champions League, one of their players is not giving up hope of bringing the trophy to the Nou Camp! Lamine Yamal, the teenage sensation, is promising Barcelona fans of better days ahead despite an agonising defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

The Spaniard says he and his teammates will continue to put in the fight until the UEFA Champions League returns to the Blaugrana, who last won the trophy in 2015 under Luis Enrique, now coach at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Swiatek’s Rome Title Defence Ends Early

Finally, in tennis, Iga Swiatek was dumped out of the Italian Open on Saturday after the reigning Rome champion suffered a shock 6-1, 7-5 defeat at the hands of Danielle Collins, as Jannik Sinner prepares for his return to action from a contested doping ban.

World number two Swiatek was hunting a fourth title at the Foro Italico but failed to get past the third round of the last major tournament before the French Open following an uncharacteristically bad display against unfancied Collins.

First 11 for this week takes a bow! Remember to always visit Channels Television’s sports page for the latest headlines and stories!