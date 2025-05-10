Kano Govt To Sponsor Over 141,000 Students For 2025 National Exams

The Kano State Government has announced plans to sponsor 141,715 students who passed the Senior Secondary Qualifying Examination (SSQE) for the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO), National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Ali Makoda, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Kano on Friday.

He said the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to improve access to quality education and reduce the financial burden on parents and guardians across the state.

According to Dr. Makoda, the government will sponsor all eligible indigenous candidates from public schools who scored a minimum of five credits in the SSQE.

“A total of 141,715 candidates from public schools under the Kano Education Resource Department (KERD), the Science Board, and the Arabic and Islamic Education Department (AIED) sat for the exams, with over 75 per cent qualifying for state sponsorship,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the sponsorship will cost the state over N3 billion. “This investment demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing educational access, promoting academic excellence, and supporting vulnerable families,” Dr. Makoda added.

He emphasised that the policy aligns with the vision of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to transform the education sector and empower young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for economic growth.

“This initiative is part of the government’s aggressive efforts to equip our youth with the tools they need to succeed. Education is the backbone of development, and we will continue to prioritise it,” the Commissioner said.

Dr. Makoda also directed school principals across the state to ensure that all eligible students can access their results without hindrance. “We are calling on all principals to ensure transparency in the release of results and to support students fully during this process,” he stated.

The announcement has been widely welcomed by education stakeholders and parents who say it will motivate students and ease financial pressure on households.

One of the beneficiaries, Aisha Abdullahi, a student from Gaya, expressed gratitude to the government. “This sponsorship means everything to my family. It’s a great relief and encouragement to us students,” she said.

The government’s gesture comes as part of a broader education reform agenda, which includes the rehabilitation of public schools, teacher recruitment, and expansion of technical and religious education in the state.