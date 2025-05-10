Nigerian Worshippers Hope Pope Leo Continues Francis’s Work

Catholic worshippers in Nigeria on Friday welcomed the election of the new pope, Leo XIV, hoping he would continue the legacy of his liberal predecessor, Pope Francis.

In a sparsely attended morning mass at Holy Emmanuel Catholic Church in the working-class Karu district of the capital, Abuja, the priest opened his homily with words for the newly elected pontiff.

American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was chosen on Thursday by cardinals in a conclave at the Vatican.

“Our expectation is that a new pope will continue from the legacy of late Pope Francis, and go beyond that, in building the faith,” said Kenneth Acha, president of the church council.

“I believe strongly that Pope Leo XIV will do the same, by building bridges and also trying to unite the world, especially where there is a crisis.”

Karu parishioner Raymond Felix Okpe, 77, said the speed of the nomination indicated that “the choice of Pope Leo would be a very popular one”.

Leo, the first American ever elected to the papacy, held his inaugural mass in the Sistine Chapel in Rome on Friday.

Analysts say his choice of papal name was a nod to Pope Leo XIII, seen as a champion of social justice.

Ovie Joseph, associate priest of Holy Emmanuel Catholic Church, said he, too, believed Pope Leo XIV would “continue from the legacy” of Francis.

“My expectation is that the current pope… will love the people, he will care for them.”

Kinshasa’s Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo would have been the first black pontiff.

Congolese citizens also spoke with AFP on their hopes for the new administration.

“It would have been a big event for our Congo, but a white man was appointed; it doesn’t matter, it’s the will of God,” Kingoma Mafuta said.

People filed in and out of the Parish of the Sacred Heart church, a former colonial building in the city centre, to place lit candles at a statue of the Virgin Mary.

“I followed the events on television, I’m joyful,” businesswoman Brigitte Mahama said.

“I believe our new pope has a good heart like Pope Francis,” she said.

After Leo’s election, photos of a trip the 69-year-old American made to the DRC quickly circulated on local social media.

“We have a new pope who has called for peace and justice… I learned that he has already come to our country. That means he understands our situation,” civil servant Rose Shako said.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who is battling M23 armed fighters in the east of the vast country, said Thursday that the new pope’s call for a church that is “humble, fraternal and turned towards the peripheries of the world” finds “particular resonance” in DRC where around 40 percent of its 100 million inhabitants are Catholic.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday, “The election of Pope Leo XIV opens a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and the values of love, humanity and charity, particularly to the underprivileged that it has consistently projected.”

