Osinbajo Advocates Citizens’ Welfare As True Measure Of National Greatness

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has emphasized the importance of service-oriented leadership in politics and governance, describing it as both imperative and a privilege.

Osinbajo made this call while delivering the keynote address at the Rotary International District 9141 Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on the topic “The Magic of Connection: The Imperative and Privilege of Service.”

He stressed that politics should be centered on providing essential services such as quality education, accessible healthcare, and a robust social security system, which he described as basic rights of every citizen.

The VP referenced Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s introduction of free basic education in Western Nigeria as a historical example of impactful and selfless governance, noting that the policy was implemented despite its high financial cost.

Recalling their role in drafting the All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto in 2014, Professor Osinbajo said one of the key debates was around embedding a strong social investment programme, which eventually led to initiatives like the national school feeding scheme, TraderMoni, among others.

The former vice president supports the view that a nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens.

He further decried the pervasive level of corruption on the continent of Africa and stressed that the continent is not lacking in talent but rather suffers from the underutilization of its human resources.

Addressing the elite, Osinbajo issued a challenge for self-reflection, urging them to consider whether their achievements were borne out of genuine service to others.

He also called for better budget prioritization and fiscal policies aimed at improving the lives of the nation’s most vulnerable populations.