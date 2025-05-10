Pakistan Reopens Airspace After Ceasefire With India

Pakistan reopened its airspace on Saturday following a ceasefire agreement with India, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

“Pakistan’s airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights,” said a PAA statement after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump on Saturday, announced a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks between the nuclear-armed rivals.

AFP