PDP In Dilemma As Three Kebbi Senators Defect

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State is facing a major political setback as three of its prominent lawmakers, considered key powerbrokers within the party, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development follows last week’s stakeholders’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi, where Governor Nasir Idris hinted that the senators would soon be joining the APC. While many of their supporters had already defected during the governor’s local government tour last year, the senators remained silent until now.

Their defection comes at a critical time for the PDP, as the party prepares for its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for May 27, 2025.

The three senators, Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) announced their defection after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. They were led to the meeting by APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Also present at the meeting were Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

Their defection is seen as a significant boost to the APC’s political strength in Kebbi and at the national level, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The latest blow further weakens the PDP’s already fragile structure in Kebbi. Recently, the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Sani Dododo, publicly accused the senators of deceiving party faithful and holding back their defection to cause maximum damage.

In response to the growing crisis, an extraordinary meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum has been scheduled, the first of its kind, as such meetings are usually reserved for current governors.

The agenda, sources say, includes building consensus ahead of the party’s national convention and discussions around the zoning of national party offices.

Meanwhile, debate continues over who will emerge as the new face of the opposition in Kebbi.

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, has recently distanced himself from the APC, publicly withdrawing his support from the CPC bloc aligned with President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Although Malami has yet to declare affiliation with another political party, his absence from APC events and political fora has fueled speculation that he may be positioning himself as a leading opposition figure in the state.