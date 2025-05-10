×

Swiatek’s Italian Open Title Defence Ends Early Against Collins

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated May 10, 2025
Poland’s Iga Swiatek (R) reacts with US Danielle Collins at the end of their women’s single match at the WTA Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy on May 10, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

 

 

Iga Swiatek suffered a shock elimination from the Italian Open on Saturday as the reigning Rome champion was dumped out by Danielle Collins 6-1, 7-5.

World number two Swiatek was hunting a fourth title at the Foro Italico but failed to get past the third round of the last major tournament before the French Open.

US Danielle Collins celebrates after winning her womens single match against Polands Iga Swiatek at the WTA Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy on May 10, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

 

Collins will now face one of Elina Svitolina or fellow American Hailey Baptiste in the last 16 as the world number 35 hunts an unlikely second WTA 1000 title after winning in Miami last year.

US’ Danielle Collins stretches to play a forehand against Poland’s Iga Swiatek during the women’s singles match of the WTA Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 10, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

 

Swiatek’s early exit is a major shock for the Pole who usually dominates her rivals on clay and has a hugely impressive record in the Italian capital.

The manner of her defeat is another worrying sign ahead of Roland Garros as she was also thrashed in straight sets by Coco Gauff in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open earlier this month.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek (R) reacts with US Danielle Collins at the end of their women’s single match at the WTA Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy on May 10, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

 

Swiatek was barely recognisable from the player who has won four French Open titles, being broken four times in the first set and failing to impose herself at all on Collins, against whom she had previously won eight of nine meetings.

Later men’s world number one Jannik Sinner makes his return to action against Argentina’s Mariano Navone following a contested three-month doping ban.

