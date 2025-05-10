Trump Announces ‘Full And Immediate’ India-Pakistan Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks between the nuclear-armed rivals.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump said on Truth Social, praising the two countries for “using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the agreement follows extensive negotiations by him and Vice President J.D. Vance with Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” Rubio said on X.

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” he added.

The announcement comes after Pakistan launched counterattacks against India Saturday after three of its air bases were struck overnight and the conflict between the arch-foes escalated to dangerous levels.

Pakistan’s foreign minister also confirmed the ceasefire. There was no immediate comment from India.

AFP