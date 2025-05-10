Two-Year-Old Girl Trafficked For N100, 000 — NAPTIP

A two-year-old girl trafficked from Abuja to Aba for N100,000 has been rescued by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking Persons (NAPTIP).

A statement by the agency on Friday said the suspect, arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), allegedly sold her for ₦100,000.

The statement read, “A 2-year-old girl, renamed Chiamaka Favor (alias), who was trafficked from Abuja to Aba in February 2025, has been rescued by NAPTIP Abia Command on May 8, 2025.”

“The suspected trafficker, arrested by DSS Abia and handed over to NAPTIP, is alleged to have worked with three trafficking syndicates from Abuja and sold the child to a buyer for ₦100,000. Investigations are ongoing.”

NAPTIP called on the biological parents or any relatives of the child to urgently contact the Agency.